Swift Justice: Foiled Robbery in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Arrests

Two men were arrested in connection with an attempted robbery in Uttar Pradesh. The failed heist, targeting Gujarat cumin trader Bhavesh Kumar Barot, unfolded on May 15 at a hotel along National Highway-2. Quick police action utilizing surveillance and local tips led to the apprehension of the suspects.

In a swift move by Uttar Pradesh law enforcement, two individuals have been taken into custody over a botched robbery involving a cumin trader from Gujarat.

The incident unfolded on May 15 in the Kokhraj area when suspects attempted to snatch a bag belonging to trader Bhavesh Kumar Barot. Alert bystanders intervened, causing the suspects to abandon their loot and flee.

With the use of surveillance technology and community collaboration, the police tracked down and apprehended Praveen Singh Devda and Nirmal Singh Devda, linking them to the crime.

