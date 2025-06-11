Swift Justice: Foiled Robbery in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Arrests

In a swift move by Uttar Pradesh law enforcement, two individuals have been taken into custody over a botched robbery involving a cumin trader from Gujarat.

The incident unfolded on May 15 in the Kokhraj area when suspects attempted to snatch a bag belonging to trader Bhavesh Kumar Barot. Alert bystanders intervened, causing the suspects to abandon their loot and flee.

With the use of surveillance technology and community collaboration, the police tracked down and apprehended Praveen Singh Devda and Nirmal Singh Devda, linking them to the crime.