Brutal Clash: Man with Criminal Past Beaten to Death in Mau
A 26-year-old man named Gulshan Yadav, known for his criminal history, was beaten to death near a railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district. Police investigations suggest old enmity as the motive. A manhunt is underway to find the suspects involved in this brutal assault.
A 26-year-old with a history of crime was violently killed near a railway station in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
The attack, which took place at approximately 8 pm, resulted in panic and attracted a large crowd to the location. The victim, identified as Gulshan Yadav from Rampur Chakia, was known to have multiple criminal charges against him, authorities reported.
Police believe the assault, led by a group of men including a recent parolee, stemmed from lingering hostilities. Bricks were found at the site, potentially used in the attack, and a pursuit for the suspects is ongoing, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh Attri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
