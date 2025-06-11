Left Menu

Federal Appeals Court Upholds Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Temporary yet Crucial Decision

A federal appeals court has allowed President Trump's comprehensive tariffs to remain effective while reviewing a previous ruling that they were imposed beyond presidential authority. These tariffs impact imports from various countries, using the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Several lawsuits continue to challenge the authority to impose such tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:48 IST
A federal appeals court has upheld President Donald Trump's comprehensive tariffs, allowing them to remain in effect while a lower court's decision blocking them is reviewed. This development has significant implications for U.S. trade policies and relationships.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. permitted Trump to maintain his 'Liberation Day' tariffs on imports from various trading partners, as well as separate tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico. While the court examines the legality under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, the tariffs will remain in place.

The tariffs, used primarily for negotiating leverage, have disrupted markets and businesses striving to adjust supply chains and costs. Initiated under the claim of fighting illegal activities and addressing trade deficits, these tariffs face multiple legal challenges questioning the extent of the president's authority.

