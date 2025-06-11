U.S.-China Trade Talks: Markets Remain Steady Amid Anticipated Outcomes

China and Hong Kong stock markets remained steady on Wednesday as progress in U.S.-China trade discussions aligned with investor forecasts. This left markets in anticipation of further details regarding the superpowers' agreed trade framework.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China rose by 0.1% at market opening, while the broader Shanghai Composite Index stayed flat. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1%.

U.S. and China have agreed on a framework to restore trade truce and address export restrictions on rare earth minerals, as confirmed by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The restrained market response suggests investors had anticipated this outcome, and the details, especially regarding rare earths and chip exports, will be crucial.

