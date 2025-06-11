Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

A Canadian resident, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, has been extradited to the United States amidst allegations of plotting a mass shooting inspired by ISIS ideology, targeting a Jewish center in New York City, according to authorities.

US officials revealed that Khan, also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, was extradited on Tuesday in connection with an indictment from the Southern District of New York, centering around an intended attack coinciding with the anniversary of the October 2023 Hamas attacks. The Justice Department stated Khan sought entry into the US with the aim of executing an assault reminiscent of the 9/11 attacks.

According to court documents, Khan was apprehended in Canada last September following a sting operation involving undercover officers. He faces charges of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and planning acts of terrorism, potentially leading to a life sentence if convicted.