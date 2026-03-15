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Gulveer Singh Shines at New York City Half Marathon

Indian runner Gulveer Singh achieved a remarkable feat by finishing third at the New York City Half Marathon. Despite his time exceeding the national record mark, it won't be officially recognized due to course regulations. Singh remains a leading figure in Indian athletics, anticipating success in upcoming international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:29 IST
Gulveer Singh Shines at New York City Half Marathon
Gulveer Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Star Indian distance runner Gulveer Singh has achieved another milestone in his illustrious career by securing third place at the prestigious New York City Half Marathon. The event, known for attracting elite long-distance athletes from around the globe, witnessed Gulveer finishing with an impressive time of 59 minutes and 42 seconds.

Despite his outstanding performance, Gulveer's time, faster than the existing Indian national record, will not be formally recognized due to specific course regulations. The New York City course is a point-to-point layout, with the start and finish lines more than 11.6 kilometers apart, exceeding the permitted limit for record-eligible routes under World Athletics guidelines.

Nevertheless, this achievement further reinforces Gulveer's status as a leading light in Indian athletics. The 27-year-old Army runner, who already holds multiple national records, is preparing for international competitions such as the Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where he hopes to make significant strides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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