Harvard Under Scrutiny: Sanctions Investigation Looms

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading calls for an investigation into whether Harvard University breached federal sanctions. The New York Times has reported that Rubio is concerned about Harvard's involvement in a health insurance conference in China, which might have included blacklisted officials.

Harvard is currently conducting an internal review regarding the participation of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in the conference. Rubio has already recommended that the Treasury Department initiate a formal investigation into these allegations.

The situation is escalating as both the Treasury and State Department have declined to comment on the matter, mirroring Harvard's silence. The Trump administration's broader actions against Harvard, including funding freezes, add another layer to the unfolding drama.

