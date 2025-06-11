Harvard Under Scrutiny: Sanctions Investigation Looms
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is advocating for an investigation into Harvard University for potential violations of federal sanctions linked to a health insurance conference in China. The university is reviewing its involvement, while both Rubio and the Treasury Department push for further scrutiny.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading calls for an investigation into whether Harvard University breached federal sanctions. The New York Times has reported that Rubio is concerned about Harvard's involvement in a health insurance conference in China, which might have included blacklisted officials.
Harvard is currently conducting an internal review regarding the participation of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps in the conference. Rubio has already recommended that the Treasury Department initiate a formal investigation into these allegations.
The situation is escalating as both the Treasury and State Department have declined to comment on the matter, mirroring Harvard's silence. The Trump administration's broader actions against Harvard, including funding freezes, add another layer to the unfolding drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's 'Unused Used Cars': A Growing Automotive Phenomenon
China's 'Zero Mileage' Car Market Controversy:
China, HK stocks slip as auto sector drops amid heightened scrutiny
China's Debt Grip Tightens on Developing Nations Amid Record Repayments
Ningbo's Global Gathering: Advancing China-CEEC Relations