Terrace Tragedy: Land Dispute Turns Deadly in Late-Night Attack

In a shocking incident amidst a land dispute, 24-year-old Narendra Singh was killed while asleep on his terrace, as reported by local police on Wednesday.

The attack took place on Tuesday night when two assailants, Bhojraj and Mahendra Singh, armed with swords, climb onto the roof and attacked the sleeping victim, police stated.

Upon hearing the commotion, Narendra's brother, Mahendra Singh, rushed to his aid, only to be threatened by the attackers. Narendra was taken to Pokaran Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A police investigation continues following a filed complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)