Tragic Inverter Battery Blast Claims Lives in Mardauli

An incident involving an inverter battery explosion has resulted in the tragic deaths of an elderly couple in Mardauli village on Wednesday morning, police sources reported.

The explosion immediately killed 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh, while his wife, Anusuya Singh, 60, sustained critical injuries and was initially treated at the Amethi Community Health Centre, before being referred to AIIMS in Raebareli where she later passed away.

Brijesh Singh, Station House Officer of Sangrampur police station, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the fatal explosion.

