Tragic Inverter Battery Blast Claims Lives in Mardauli
An explosion from an inverter battery claimed the lives of an elderly couple in Mardauli village. The blast instantly killed Naurang Bahadur Singh, and his wife, Anusuya Singh, succumbed to injuries later. Authorities are investigating the cause, while the bodies have been sent for postmortem.
- Country:
- India
An incident involving an inverter battery explosion has resulted in the tragic deaths of an elderly couple in Mardauli village on Wednesday morning, police sources reported.
The explosion immediately killed 62-year-old Naurang Bahadur Singh, while his wife, Anusuya Singh, 60, sustained critical injuries and was initially treated at the Amethi Community Health Centre, before being referred to AIIMS in Raebareli where she later passed away.
Brijesh Singh, Station House Officer of Sangrampur police station, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue to determine the exact cause of the fatal explosion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- explosion
- inverter
- battery
- accident
- fatality
- Amethi
- Mardauli
- couple
- investigation
- postmortem
ALSO READ
First COVID-19 Fatality in Kalyan-Dombivli: Health Officials Urge Caution
Cambodia Faces Bird Flu Crisis Amidst Fourth Fatality
Tragic Wedding Altercation Leads to Fatality
Big companies in defence sector coming to UP; production of AK203 rifle started in Amethi: PM Modi in Kanpur.
Police Battle with Notorious Gang Sharpshooter Ends in Fatality in Hapur