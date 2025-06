Strategic Discussions: NSA Ajit Doval Meets Maharashtra's CM

Mumbai became a focal point of strategic discussions on Tuesday evening as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Their meeting, held at the CM's official residence, underscores the continuing emphasis on national security affairs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis took to social media platform X to express his satisfaction, remarking, 'It was great to welcome NSA Ajit Doval last evening at my official residence in Mumbai.'

The meeting is indicative of ongoing dialogues at high government levels, aiming to strengthen collaborative efforts towards maintaining national security and enhancing regional safety.

