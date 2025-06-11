Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Allegations of Corruption Under BJP Rule

The Congress has leveled serious accusations against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that state-run schemes are mired in corruption under the current government.

At a press event, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of betraying the public's trust, asserting that essential welfare programs were being hijacked by corrupt practices.

Contestingly, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi dismissed these allegations as baseless, challenging the Congress to provide evidence supporting their claims.