Madhya Pradesh Scandal: Allegations of Corruption Under BJP Rule
The opposition Congress party has accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of systemic corruption impacting central schemes. MP Congress President Jitu Patwari criticizes the ruling party for exploiting public trust and calls for a high-level investigation. The BJP refutes these claims as false and baseless.
The Congress has leveled serious accusations against the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, claiming that state-run schemes are mired in corruption under the current government.
At a press event, MP Congress President Jitu Patwari accused the BJP of betraying the public's trust, asserting that essential welfare programs were being hijacked by corrupt practices.
Contestingly, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi dismissed these allegations as baseless, challenging the Congress to provide evidence supporting their claims.
