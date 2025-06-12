Left Menu

Trade Truce Teeters: China's Stocks Stumble Amid Unsteady Sino-U.S. Negotiations

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced declines, particularly in rare-earth and tech sectors, despite a U.S.-China trade deal framework intending to ease tension. Investors remained cautious due to the lack of detailed terms, affecting major stock indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:26 IST
Trade Truce Teeters: China's Stocks Stumble Amid Unsteady Sino-U.S. Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong stocks fell sharply on Thursday. This decline was led by weaker performance in the rare-earth and technology sectors. Despite reaching a framework deal aimed at easing the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade tensions, markets saw little sustained positive momentum, leaving investors wary.

The agreement, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, intends to restore the fragile truce in the trade war by addressing tariff rates and removing Chinese export restrictions on rare-earth minerals. It also opens the doors to Chinese students at U.S. universities; however, the specifics of the deal remain sparse.

As a result, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.6%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.7%. Additionally, the CSI Rare Earth Index and Hang Seng Tech Index recorded losses, with declines of 0.8% and 1.5%, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025