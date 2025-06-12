Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

A federal judge has ordered the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student, who the Trump administration attempted to deport following his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. Khalil is still in custody, awaiting the government's appeal.

Khalil, a legal US resident, was arrested in March under President Trump's initiative against students engaging in campus activism. The recent court decision marks a significant triumph for Khalil, yet his freedom is still contingent upon upcoming legal proceedings. His legal team continues to challenge the government's actions, which they argue attempt to stifle free speech.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz stated Khalil's detention poses irreparable harm to his family, career, and constitutional rights. Khalil's wife expressed hope for his return, while the administration maintains accusations against him. The case underscores the ongoing conflict between immigration policies and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)