Left Menu

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

A federal judge has ruled in favor of releasing Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student detained for participating in pro-Palestinian protests. Despite the ruling, Khalil remains in custody pending government appeal. The case highlights tensions between free speech and immigration policies under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-06-2025 07:32 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 07:32 IST
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

A federal judge has ordered the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University student, who the Trump administration attempted to deport following his involvement in pro-Palestinian protests. Khalil is still in custody, awaiting the government's appeal.

Khalil, a legal US resident, was arrested in March under President Trump's initiative against students engaging in campus activism. The recent court decision marks a significant triumph for Khalil, yet his freedom is still contingent upon upcoming legal proceedings. His legal team continues to challenge the government's actions, which they argue attempt to stifle free speech.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz stated Khalil's detention poses irreparable harm to his family, career, and constitutional rights. Khalil's wife expressed hope for his return, while the administration maintains accusations against him. The case underscores the ongoing conflict between immigration policies and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025