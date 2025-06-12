Left Menu

Foiled Attack: Poland Detains Teen in Terror Plot Bust

Poland's interior ministry announced the detention of a 19-year-old suspect involved in planning a terrorist attack. Authorities revealed the suspect and two others, inspired by mass-killers, gathered pyrotechnics and underwent tactical training. This marks a rare incident for a nation with no history of modern terrorist attacks.

Updated: 12-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 12:31 IST
Polish authorities have detained a 19-year-old man suspected of orchestrating a terrorist attack, as confirmed by interior ministry spokesman Jacek Dobrzynski on Thursday.

The suspect, alongside two individuals previously arrested, reportedly amassed pyrotechnic materials. Their motives were allegedly inspired by notorious mass-killers, including Norwegian extremist Anders Breivik. Dobrzynski noted their fascination with such ideologies, examining both the attack methodologies and errors of past perpetrators.

Investigations in Olsztyn uncovered that the suspects had been accumulating knowledge on weapon handling, shooting techniques, and both indoor and outdoor combat tactics. Their activities included attending shooting ranges and engaging in military-tactical training. This development stands out in Poland, a country that has managed to avoid terrorist attacks in its modern history, unlike many of its European counterparts.

