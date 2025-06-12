Left Menu

Savoring History: ‘Dinner in the Sky’ at Waterloo

The unique 'Dinner in the Sky' experience at the Battle of Waterloo site in Belgium offers diners the chance to enjoy a meal 50 meters above the ground. Running until June 22, guests can dine overlooking historical battlefields for a fee. The concept has expanded globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Braine-L'alleud | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:30 IST
Savoring History: ‘Dinner in the Sky’ at Waterloo
  • Country:
  • Belgium

At the historic site of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium, visitors are being given the chance to dine with a view from a dinner table suspended 50 meters in the sky. The 'Dinner in the Sky' experience, which began in Belgium in 2006, offers up to 32 patrons a unique dining encounter just outside Brussels, available only until June 22.

The experience comes with a hefty price tag, costing Belgians 325 euros for the exclusive aerial lunch or dinner. The Battle of Waterloo, a pivotal moment in history, saw the defeat of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte by allied forces under the command of the Duke of Wellington and Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher in June 1815.

Since its inception, 'Dinner in the Sky' has expanded its culinary footprint to approximately 80 cities worldwide, including recent launches in Tokyo and Lisbon, offering diners breathtaking views alongside their meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025