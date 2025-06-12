At the historic site of the Battle of Waterloo in Belgium, visitors are being given the chance to dine with a view from a dinner table suspended 50 meters in the sky. The 'Dinner in the Sky' experience, which began in Belgium in 2006, offers up to 32 patrons a unique dining encounter just outside Brussels, available only until June 22.

The experience comes with a hefty price tag, costing Belgians 325 euros for the exclusive aerial lunch or dinner. The Battle of Waterloo, a pivotal moment in history, saw the defeat of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte by allied forces under the command of the Duke of Wellington and Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher in June 1815.

Since its inception, 'Dinner in the Sky' has expanded its culinary footprint to approximately 80 cities worldwide, including recent launches in Tokyo and Lisbon, offering diners breathtaking views alongside their meals.

