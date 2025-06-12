Iran's Stern Warning to Israel: A Forceful Promise

Iran has issued a stark warning to Israel, declaring that any aggression from the latter will be met with an unprecedented level of force. This comes after Iran reported that it has been forewarned of a prospective attack by Israel.

The statement was made by Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami, emphasizing a stronger response compared to past conflicts between the two countries.

Last year marked a significant escalation when Iran and Israel exchanged direct fire twice, underscoring the persistent volatility in their long-standing enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)