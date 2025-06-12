Karnataka Moves Forward with New Caste Census Initiative

In a decisive move, the Karnataka cabinet, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has agreed to conduct a new socio-educational survey, commonly referred to as the caste census. The cabinet meeting resulted in a unanimous decision to initiate the survey process.

This fresh survey will be undertaken by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission and is expected to be completed within 90 days. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah refrained from estimating the survey cost, he emphasized the necessity of the move as stipulated by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission Act, particularly given the dissatisfaction of certain communities with the previous census conducted a decade ago.

The decision comes after top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, suggested a reevaluation. Citing the unscientific nature of the previous report as identified by dominant local communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats, the government now aims to address these concerns while adhering to legal requirements.

