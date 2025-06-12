Tripura's Transformative Tactics: Crime Reduction Success
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a marked improvement in the state's law and order situation. Crime rates have dropped by 10% due to effective anti-drug policies and border control measures. Additionally, significant progress was made in drug seizures and the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
In a recent address, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted significant improvements in the state's law and order condition, noting a remarkable 10% reduction in crime rates within the first four months of the year. Saha attributed this progress to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse and smuggling.
According to NCRB reports, Tripura now ranks near the bottom in the national crime chart. The state achieved a 106% increase in drug seizure and 132% increase in the destruction of contraband in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year. Furthermore, border control measures have intensified, resulting in a 16% rise in the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to development, having initiated projects worth Rs 580 crore this year. Saha reaffirmed that infiltration from Bangladesh will not be tolerated, with active steps being taken to deport those crossing the international boundary illegally.
