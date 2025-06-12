Left Menu

Tripura's Transformative Tactics: Crime Reduction Success

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a marked improvement in the state's law and order situation. Crime rates have dropped by 10% due to effective anti-drug policies and border control measures. Additionally, significant progress was made in drug seizures and the deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:11 IST
Tripura's Transformative Tactics: Crime Reduction Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted significant improvements in the state's law and order condition, noting a remarkable 10% reduction in crime rates within the first four months of the year. Saha attributed this progress to the government's zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse and smuggling.

According to NCRB reports, Tripura now ranks near the bottom in the national crime chart. The state achieved a 106% increase in drug seizure and 132% increase in the destruction of contraband in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year. Furthermore, border control measures have intensified, resulting in a 16% rise in the arrest of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to development, having initiated projects worth Rs 580 crore this year. Saha reaffirmed that infiltration from Bangladesh will not be tolerated, with active steps being taken to deport those crossing the international boundary illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025