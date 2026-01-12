High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

Left Menu

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court denied anticipatory bail to Abdul Ghaffar, accused of helping illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlers. The court noted displeasure with the investigating agency's handling of the case and permitted the NIA to arrest him, citing national security concerns.

Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has denied anticipatory bail to Abdul Ghaffar, who is accused of facilitating the illegal settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals across India. The court's decision reflects serious concerns about potential threats to national security.

Presided over by Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and PK Srivastava, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the investigating agency's efforts and emphasized the need for stringent action. It directed the arrest of Ghaffar, citing a lack of adequate steps taken by officials to secure his custody.

The bench underscored the gravity of the allegations, stating that they undermine the country's security, peace, and harmony. The court also ordered that relevant authorities, including the chief secretary and director general of police, be notified for further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

