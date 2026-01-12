High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has denied anticipatory bail to Abdul Ghaffar, who is accused of facilitating the illegal settlement of Bangladeshi and Rohingya individuals across India. The court's decision reflects serious concerns about potential threats to national security.

Presided over by Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and PK Srivastava, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the investigating agency's efforts and emphasized the need for stringent action. It directed the arrest of Ghaffar, citing a lack of adequate steps taken by officials to secure his custody.

The bench underscored the gravity of the allegations, stating that they undermine the country's security, peace, and harmony. The court also ordered that relevant authorities, including the chief secretary and director general of police, be notified for further action.

