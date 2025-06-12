Special Investigation Team Formed to Tackle Case Backlog
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been created at the district level to expedite long-pending fraud, deception, and embezzlement cases. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi noted a lack of progress in 97 cases from 2020. The SIT aims to ensure swift resolution and periodic review of these cases.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to address long-pending cases in the district, according to Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi. The initiative follows a crime review meeting where a lack of progress in 97 cases of fraud, deception, and embezzlement was highlighted.
The cases, some dating back to 2020, have seen little advancement despite repeated directives to investigators. The SIT, headed by an Additional Superintendent of Police, is tasked with collaborating with investigators to monitor and expedite these cases.
The team will hold regular meetings to discuss the 97 outstanding cases, ensuring that investigators receive necessary suggestions. This specialized team's formation aims to ensure swift resolution and reduce the prolonged pendency of such financial fraud cases.
