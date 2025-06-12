Tragedy in La Paz: First Responders Fall Amidst Unrest

In a stark reminder of the escalating tensions in Bolivia, authorities reported a tragic rise in the death toll among first responders. The La Paz police department confirmed that four individuals, encompassing three police officers and one firefighter, have died in the line of duty.

These fatalities come as anti-government protesters continue their confrontations with government forces, leading to severe unrest and violence in the streets. The deaths underscore the dangers faced by those working on the front lines to maintain order and safety amidst the chaos.

The police department disclosed this somber news on its social media channels, urging for a resolution that prioritizes peace and collective well-being. As the nation grapples with the political upheaval, the losses serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost incurred during such tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)