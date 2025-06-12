Jammu Police Unravel Multi-Crore Embezzlement Plot at Flour Mills
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has arrested three individuals for embezzling over Rs 2 crore from Jammu Flour Mills. The accused, who held various positions in the organization, allegedly misappropriated funds through a criminal conspiracy involving fake transactions and under-billing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended three men in connection with a multi-crore embezzlement case. The accused are charged with defrauding Jammu Flour Mills of between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.50 crore.
The arrested individuals, named as Dikshant Anand, Narinder Chopra, and Amit Sharma, allegedly executed a well-crafted plan to siphon funds. A comprehensive audit, initiated by a complaint from Arun Mahajan, revealed their intricate methods.
The trio is said to have diverted NEFT transactions to unrelated parties, under-billed cash dealings, and created fictitious entities to reroute finances. Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh, confirmed the arrests and the ongoing interrogation process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- embezzlement
- Jammu
- crime
- arrests
- multi-crore
- trust
- conspiracy
- NEFT
- audit
- police