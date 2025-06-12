Left Menu

Jammu Police Unravel Multi-Crore Embezzlement Plot at Flour Mills

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has arrested three individuals for embezzling over Rs 2 crore from Jammu Flour Mills. The accused, who held various positions in the organization, allegedly misappropriated funds through a criminal conspiracy involving fake transactions and under-billing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:56 IST
Jammu Police Unravel Multi-Crore Embezzlement Plot at Flour Mills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has apprehended three men in connection with a multi-crore embezzlement case. The accused are charged with defrauding Jammu Flour Mills of between Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.50 crore.

The arrested individuals, named as Dikshant Anand, Narinder Chopra, and Amit Sharma, allegedly executed a well-crafted plan to siphon funds. A comprehensive audit, initiated by a complaint from Arun Mahajan, revealed their intricate methods.

The trio is said to have diverted NEFT transactions to unrelated parties, under-billed cash dealings, and created fictitious entities to reroute finances. Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh, confirmed the arrests and the ongoing interrogation process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025