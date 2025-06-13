Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Trump's National Guard Deployment to California

A federal judge ordered President Trump to return control of the National Guard to California, citing legal overreach in their deployment. Governor Newsom had sued to block the deployment, arguing it escalates tensions. The ruling challenges Trump's authority on immigration enforcement operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 13-06-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 06:51 IST
A federal judge has taken a significant step by halting President Donald Trump's deployment of the National Guard to California. The temporary restraining order, effective from noon on Friday, mandates the return of control over the Guard to the state of California, citing the federal government's legal overreach.

US District Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump exceeded his authority, violating the Tenth Amendment by ordering around 4,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles amid immigration protests. Governor Gavin Newsom, supporting this ruling, initially filed a lawsuit against Trump, arguing the deployment escalated civil unrest.

The decision challenges Trump's statutory rights concerning the deployment, especially after around 500 Guards were trained to assist in immigration raids. Judge Breyer remarked on the constitutional limitations of presidential power, emphasizing the need to identify legal boundaries governed by the Constitution against executive actions.

