Duterte Seeks ICC's Permission for Release Due to Age and Humanitarian Grounds

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte asks the ICC for interim release to another country due to his age and a promise not to flee. He was arrested in March for crimes related to his aggressive anti-drug policy. A third country potentially agrees to accept him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 07:13 IST
Duterte Seeks ICC's Permission for Release Due to Age and Humanitarian Grounds
Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has officially requested interim release from the International Criminal Court (ICC), stating his advanced age and promising not to flee or re-offend.

Detained since March over drug war-related accusations, his lawyer claims a third nation is willing to accept him, though its identity remains undisclosed.

Duterte argues his reduced influence and cites humanitarian reasons for the request, while the prosecution doesn't oppose this under certain terms. His case stirs opposition among drug war victims.

