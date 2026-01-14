Manipur Prioritizes Humanitarian Mission for 60,000 IDPs
The Manipur government focuses on resettling internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic clashes, emphasizing comprehensive security and phased rehabilitation under a multi-billion rupee plan. The strategy aims to support education, livelihood, and well-being, addressing challenges like land availability and infrastructure development for sustainable resettlement.
The government of Manipur is placing the rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as its most significant humanitarian mission, following the ethnic clashes since May 2023 that left 260 people dead and thousands homeless.
The Special Secretary (Home), A Subash Singh, specified the challenges affecting the multi-phase resettlement plan, ranging from security assessments to site preparation, aiming to cover 60,000 affected individuals under the Rs 523-crore package.
This comprehensive strategic initiative focuses on educational and livelihood support in coordination with security forces and local stakeholders, ensuring a sustainable living environment and maintaining continuous engagement with community representatives.
