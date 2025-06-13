Left Menu

Israel Prepares for Tensions with Iran

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned Israelis about the potential need for extended bomb shelter stays due to expected Iranian retaliation. He mentioned Israeli strikes on senior Iranian commanders, although he did not disclose their identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-06-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 09:33 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to the Israeli public, indicating that extended periods in bomb shelters may be necessary as tensions with Iran escalate.

In a video statement, Netanyahu mentioned that Israeli military actions had targeted senior Iranian commanders, yet he refrained from naming any individuals.

This development highlights the ongoing volatility in the region, as both nations prepare for potential retaliatory actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

