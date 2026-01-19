Europe's Economic Retaliation: A Billion-Euro Tariff Threat to the U.S.

In a dramatic escalation of transatlantic tensions, European capitals are contemplating a hefty tariff of 93 billion euros on American goods. This move is a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to NATO allies related to his controversial campaign involving Greenland.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that these potential economic sanctions are part of Europe's strategic preparation for crucial discussions with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The talks, which will include prominent European leaders, aim to counterbalance the U.S. president's aggressive foreign policy moves.

Officials involved in these preparations emphasize that the proposed tariffs could severely impact U.S. businesses. These retaliatory measures signal a robust defense of European interests amid increasingly strained U.S.-Europe relations. The dollar to euro conversion stands at $1 equaling 0.8634 euros.

