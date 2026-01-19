Left Menu

Europe's Economic Retaliation: A Billion-Euro Tariff Threat to the U.S.

European capitals are preparing to impose tariffs worth 93 billion euros on the U.S., as a response to President Donald Trump's threats towards NATO allies concerning Greenland. The measures aim to provide European leaders leverage in discussions with Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a dramatic escalation of transatlantic tensions, European capitals are contemplating a hefty tariff of 93 billion euros on American goods. This move is a direct response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to NATO allies related to his controversial campaign involving Greenland.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that these potential economic sanctions are part of Europe's strategic preparation for crucial discussions with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos. The talks, which will include prominent European leaders, aim to counterbalance the U.S. president's aggressive foreign policy moves.

Officials involved in these preparations emphasize that the proposed tariffs could severely impact U.S. businesses. These retaliatory measures signal a robust defense of European interests amid increasingly strained U.S.-Europe relations. The dollar to euro conversion stands at $1 equaling 0.8634 euros.

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

