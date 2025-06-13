Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iranian Nuclear Facilities

Tensions rise as Israel launches strikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities and military commanders, with Russia expressing concern about the situation's escalation. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the development, as Israel indicates its operation aims to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

13-06-2025
Tensions in the Middle East have spiked following recent Israeli strikes on Iran, aimed at nuclear facilities and military figures. These developments have drawn international concern.

Russia has voiced its disapproval, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticizing the escalation, as reported by Interfax news agency. The strikes are seen as a significant move in Israel's effort to hinder Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Israel insists the offensive is a preventative measure, targeting key elements in Iran's potential nuclear weapon development, underscoring the already volatile geopolitical climate in the region.

