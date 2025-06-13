Left Menu

Tragedy in Graz: Unveiling Austria's Worst School Shooting

A tragic school shooting in Graz, Austria, involved a 21-year-old man who killed 10 people and himself, sharing details on social media beforehand. Reports suggest the man was reclusive, influenced by the 1999 Columbine massacre, and had posted photos of weapons he used in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

A 21-year-old man responsible for Austria's deadliest school shooting shared social media updates from within the building just before killing 10 people and himself. This revelation was highlighted in Austrian newspapers on Friday.

According to reports from Heute and Kronen Zeitung, the individual took a photo inside a school bathroom stall with a timestamp indicating it was captured just minutes before the horrifying events unfolded in Graz, Styria. This image was subsequently uploaded to the social media platform X.

The Kronen Zeitung detailed the shooter's interest in the Columbine massacre in the United States and noted his online gaming alias featured a Columbine shooter's photo. Meanwhile, Heute reported that he had posted images of the weapons used during the attack on other social media platforms.

The police in Styria have not confirmed these reports or the existence of his social media accounts. Currently, forensic teams are examining his electronic devices, although they announced on Thursday that no footage of the incident was found on his mobile.

