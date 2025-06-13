Domestic Help Nabbed in Dehradun for Delhi Heist

In a recent incident in Delhi's Krishna Nagar, a domestic worker was detained for allegedly absconding with cash and jewellery from her employer's residence. The 23-year-old, identified as Ruby, reportedly gained access to the valuables by deceiving the homeowner.

The employer, Karamjeet Kaur, lodged a complaint on June 10, claiming her domestic help stole a bag containing jewellery and cash. Investigations revealed that Ruby had manipulated the situation to access the almirah on May 26.

Authorities tracked Ruby to Dehradun in Uttarakhand, where she was apprehended. The police found Rs 84,000 in cash, a gold chain, a gold ring, and two medical cards belonging to Kaur, providing concrete evidence for Ruby's involvement.

