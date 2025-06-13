Macron Stands Firm on Iran Nuclear Standoff
French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized France's position against Iran's nuclear program and supported Israel's right to self-defense following recent hostilities between Israel and Iran. Macron communicated with global leaders about the situation but did not confirm speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated France's longstanding condemnation of Iran's nuclear ambitions, while endorsing Israel's right to self-defense in response to recent military escalations between Israel and Iran.
In a social media statement, Macron detailed his discussions with key international figures such as Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and U.S. President Donald Trump, with an apparent diplomatic push to manage the crisis.
Noticeably absent from Macron's disclosure was any mention of dialogue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, raising questions about France's communication strategy amid the tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
