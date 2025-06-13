28 Years On: Uphaar Fire Tragedy Victims Seek Justice

Families marked the 28th anniversary of the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy at Smriti Upavan, led by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT). The incident, which claimed 59 lives, remains a painful reminder of systemic failures.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, AVUT's president, criticized the slow progress toward justice and unfulfilled promises from authorities. While the Supreme Court imposed a hefty fine on the theater owners, essential projects like the AIIMS trauma center remain stalled.

AVUT's battle underscores critical gaps in public safety, highlighting the need for robust emergency systems and accountability to prevent future tragedies, Krishnamoorthy noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)