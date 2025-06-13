Left Menu

28 Years On: Uphaar Fire Tragedy Victims Seek Justice

The kin of Uphaar cinema fire tragedy victims gathered at Smriti Upavan to commemorate 28 years since the incident. Organized by AVUT, the memorial emphasized ongoing demands for justice. Key issues include delayed justice, safety gaps, and unfulfilled promises of trauma centers for better emergency preparedness.

Families marked the 28th anniversary of the Uphaar cinema fire tragedy at Smriti Upavan, led by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT). The incident, which claimed 59 lives, remains a painful reminder of systemic failures.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, AVUT's president, criticized the slow progress toward justice and unfulfilled promises from authorities. While the Supreme Court imposed a hefty fine on the theater owners, essential projects like the AIIMS trauma center remain stalled.

AVUT's battle underscores critical gaps in public safety, highlighting the need for robust emergency systems and accountability to prevent future tragedies, Krishnamoorthy noted.

