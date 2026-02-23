Left Menu

Delhi govt may launch eBike-Didi scheme for women empowerment, pollution control

Under the proposed scheme, women bikers will offer rides to female tourists on electric two-wheelers, covering major historical landmarks, Metro stations, and bus stops across the city, a senior Delhi government official said.

23-02-2026
The Delhi government is likely to launch the eBike-Didi scheme in the coming months as part of its initiatives to promote women empowerment and reduce air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Monday. A proposal for the e-Bike Didi scheme is under consideration. Under the proposed scheme, women bikers will offer rides to female tourists on electric two-wheelers, covering major historical landmarks, Metro stations, and bus stops across the city, a senior Delhi government official said. The scheme, which is also aimed at ensuring women's safety, is being discussed with concerned departments, including Tourism, Transport, and Women and Child Development, the official added. The government is considering a tie-up with ride-hailing platforms, particularly the newly launched Bharat Taxi service, for the implementation of the scheme. Recently, the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) signed an agreement (MoU) with Bharat Taxi for cooperative cab services in the national capital, the official said. The e-Bike Didi scheme will replicate the e-Bike services of major private players such as Ola and Rapido, involving online booking and digital payments. Younger women bikers who are residents of Delhi will be considered for the scheme once it is rolled out, officials added. Modalities of the scheme are still being discussed to ensure competitive pricing, women's safety, designated routes, and a viable financial model that would allow it to co-exist alongside private players, the officials said. The proposed scheme may also provide financial support to women riders, including subsidies for purchasing e-Bikes and other incentives, they added. A pilot of the scheme is expected to be launched after approval to assess its viability. The scheme could be implemented in phases, covering different routes and increasing the number of women riders, officials further said.

