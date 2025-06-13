Court Clears In-Laws in Delhi Dowry Death Case

A Delhi court has cleared a mother-in-law and sister-in-law of charges related to cruelty and dowry death, concluding that the women successfully demonstrated their innocence against false accusations.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, dismissed the charges under IPC Sections 498 A, concerning cruelty, and 304 B, regarding dowry death, filed by Meena, the mother of deceased Sushmita alias Sonam. The charges stemmed from Sushmita's suicide on July 22, 2022, by hanging.

The court's June 2 order highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution's case, including unreliable depositions from key witnesses like the victim's husband and father-in-law. Forensic evidence revealed the victim maintained an emotional connection with Adarsh Mishra, but no evidence of cruelty was found. The court concluded there was insufficient evidence to support the charges, leading to the in-laws' acquittal.