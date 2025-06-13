Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Father's Tragic Bludgeoning

A court sentenced Babloo to life imprisonment for the murder of his father, Balkishan, in August 2022. The violence stemmed from a delay in food delivery. Following the investigation, authorities filed charges, leading to Babloo's conviction and a fine of Rs 20,000.

In a harrowing judgment, a court has sentenced a man to life in prison for the brutal killing of his father over a delay in food delivery. Babloo was convicted of bludgeoning his father, Balkishan, to death in August 2022, followed by a Rs 20,000 fine.

Additional Sessions Judge Santosh Kumar Yadav delivered the verdict, highlighting the gravity of the crime committed by Babloo against his father, a mason working in Jaunpur. The tragic incident, fueled by rage over late food, resulted in a heinous assault with a stick and brick.

Assistant Government Counsel Vipin Kumar Giri elaborated on the investigation, which led to the filing of a chargesheet against Babloo. The court's decision, he stated, reflects the severity of domestic violence cases and brings justice to the victim.

