High Court Directs Jharkhand Police to Enhance Campus Security
The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the state's DGP, Anurag Gupta, to establish a security protocol for educational institutions following the tragic death of a polytechnic student at BIT-Mesra, highlighting security flaws. Critical lapses in the investigation have been noted, prompting further court directives.
The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, to develop a standardized security protocol for students in educational institutions. This move follows a case concerning the death of a polytechnic student at the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.
The tragic incident, which occurred last year involving a student from the scheduled caste category, has raised serious concerns over campus security. The court viewed this as a significant security lapse within the university's environment.
Further complicating the issue, the investigation was led by a sub-inspector, not the recommended officer's rank as per the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The BIT management is expected to submit a detailed investigation report by June 24.
