High Court Directs Jharkhand Police to Enhance Campus Security

The Jharkhand High Court has mandated the state's DGP, Anurag Gupta, to establish a security protocol for educational institutions following the tragic death of a polytechnic student at BIT-Mesra, highlighting security flaws. Critical lapses in the investigation have been noted, prompting further court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, to develop a standardized security protocol for students in educational institutions. This move follows a case concerning the death of a polytechnic student at the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.

The tragic incident, which occurred last year involving a student from the scheduled caste category, has raised serious concerns over campus security. The court viewed this as a significant security lapse within the university's environment.

Further complicating the issue, the investigation was led by a sub-inspector, not the recommended officer's rank as per the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The BIT management is expected to submit a detailed investigation report by June 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

