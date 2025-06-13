High Court Directs Jharkhand Police to Enhance Campus Security

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state's Director General of Police, Anurag Gupta, to develop a standardized security protocol for students in educational institutions. This move follows a case concerning the death of a polytechnic student at the Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra.

The tragic incident, which occurred last year involving a student from the scheduled caste category, has raised serious concerns over campus security. The court viewed this as a significant security lapse within the university's environment.

Further complicating the issue, the investigation was led by a sub-inspector, not the recommended officer's rank as per the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The BIT management is expected to submit a detailed investigation report by June 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)