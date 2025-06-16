Eradicating Terrorism: Jammu and Kashmir's Top Priority

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, declared that the elimination of terrorism remains the foremost objective for his administration. He spoke at the passing-out parade for police officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.

During the event, Sinha emphasized the need for a strategic approach, harnessing intelligence, community engagement, and technological resources, along with fostering inter-agency collaboration. 'Our police must protect society to ensure peace, development, and stability,' he stated.

Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their competence and bravery in addressing security challenges. He linked their actions to India's ancient values of truth, justice, morality, law, and governance, stressing the importance of maintaining these principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)