Eradicating Terrorism: Jammu and Kashmir's Top Priority
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the eradication of terrorism as the key agenda for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a police parade in Udhampur, he highlighted the significance of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration in achieving peace and stability in the Union Territory.
- Country:
- India
The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, declared that the elimination of terrorism remains the foremost objective for his administration. He spoke at the passing-out parade for police officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.
During the event, Sinha emphasized the need for a strategic approach, harnessing intelligence, community engagement, and technological resources, along with fostering inter-agency collaboration. 'Our police must protect society to ensure peace, development, and stability,' he stated.
Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their competence and bravery in addressing security challenges. He linked their actions to India's ancient values of truth, justice, morality, law, and governance, stressing the importance of maintaining these principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology
India has a market for aviation sector, talent for technology and innovators, open and supportive policy: PM Modi at IATA AGM.
Revolutionizing Communication: NTT's IOWN Technology Showcased at Osaka Kansai World Expo
Breaking New Ground in Innovation, Setting Sail from Hong Kong -- A Preview of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of Boao Forum for Asia 2025 Hong Kong Conference
IOWN Technology: Revolutionizing Communication at Osaka Kansai Expo