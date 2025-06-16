Left Menu

Eradicating Terrorism: Jammu and Kashmir's Top Priority

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes the eradication of terrorism as the key agenda for Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing a police parade in Udhampur, he highlighted the significance of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration in achieving peace and stability in the Union Territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:32 IST
Eradicating Terrorism: Jammu and Kashmir's Top Priority
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, declared that the elimination of terrorism remains the foremost objective for his administration. He spoke at the passing-out parade for police officers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.

During the event, Sinha emphasized the need for a strategic approach, harnessing intelligence, community engagement, and technological resources, along with fostering inter-agency collaboration. 'Our police must protect society to ensure peace, development, and stability,' he stated.

Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their competence and bravery in addressing security challenges. He linked their actions to India's ancient values of truth, justice, morality, law, and governance, stressing the importance of maintaining these principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025