Signature Global Invests in Earthquake-Resistant Technology for Future Projects

Realty firm Signature Global announced a major investment of Rs 380 crore in advanced earthquake-resistance technology for its residential projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Indo Italian Joint Venture CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd to employ Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers, which mitigate vibrations in high-rise structures caused by environmental factors.

Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global, highlighted the importance of integrating these solutions, especially in seismic-prone zones like Delhi-NCR, to ensure long-term stability and comfort for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)