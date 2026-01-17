Left Menu

Signature Global Invests in Earthquake-Resistant Technology for Future Projects

Signature Global is investing Rs 380 crore in advanced earthquake-resistance technology for residential projects. This partnership with CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd will implement Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers to enhance building stability and comfort across 80-100 towers, reflecting a commitment to innovation and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:00 IST
Signature Global Invests in Earthquake-Resistant Technology for Future Projects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Signature Global announced a major investment of Rs 380 crore in advanced earthquake-resistance technology for its residential projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with Indo Italian Joint Venture CECO Hirun Pvt Ltd to employ Hysteretic Tuned Mass Dampers, which mitigate vibrations in high-rise structures caused by environmental factors.

Lalit Aggarwal, Co-Founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global, highlighted the importance of integrating these solutions, especially in seismic-prone zones like Delhi-NCR, to ensure long-term stability and comfort for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

