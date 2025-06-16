Left Menu

Intoxicated Driver Sparks Chaos with Reckless Night Stunt

A speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver crashed through barricades, narrowly missing three traffic officers. The driver and co-passenger, both heavily intoxicated, were arrested after a brief chase. An FIR has been filed, and videos of the crash circulated online, increasing public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 19:10 IST
Intoxicated Driver Sparks Chaos with Reckless Night Stunt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding vehicle narrowly avoided causing a tragic incident early Monday morning when it rammed into a road divider, smashed through barricades, and continued on a reckless path, police confirmed.

Ignoring traffic officers' signals, the intoxicated driver accelerated from the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing three policemen. The driver, along with a co-passenger, was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Authorities registered an FIR, citing rash driving and driving under the influence. Videos showing the damaged vehicle have surfaced online, capturing the buzz surrounding this shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025