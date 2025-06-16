Intoxicated Driver Sparks Chaos with Reckless Night Stunt
A speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver crashed through barricades, narrowly missing three traffic officers. The driver and co-passenger, both heavily intoxicated, were arrested after a brief chase. An FIR has been filed, and videos of the crash circulated online, increasing public attention.
A speeding vehicle narrowly avoided causing a tragic incident early Monday morning when it rammed into a road divider, smashed through barricades, and continued on a reckless path, police confirmed.
Ignoring traffic officers' signals, the intoxicated driver accelerated from the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing three policemen. The driver, along with a co-passenger, was arrested after a brief pursuit.
Authorities registered an FIR, citing rash driving and driving under the influence. Videos showing the damaged vehicle have surfaced online, capturing the buzz surrounding this shocking event.
