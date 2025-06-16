Intoxicated Driver Sparks Chaos with Reckless Night Stunt

A speeding vehicle narrowly avoided causing a tragic incident early Monday morning when it rammed into a road divider, smashed through barricades, and continued on a reckless path, police confirmed.

Ignoring traffic officers' signals, the intoxicated driver accelerated from the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing three policemen. The driver, along with a co-passenger, was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Authorities registered an FIR, citing rash driving and driving under the influence. Videos showing the damaged vehicle have surfaced online, capturing the buzz surrounding this shocking event.

(With inputs from agencies.)