High-Stakes Investigation: Blogger's Death Sparks Protests in Kenya
Albert Ojwang, a blogger, died in police custody, sparking protests in Nairobi. Investigations continue as Kenya's Deputy Police Chief steps aside. Ojwang accused Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat of defamation. Calls for police reform intensify amid past allegations of brutality under President Ruto's administration.
The tragic death of Albert Ojwang, a blogger, while in police custody has triggered widespread protests in Nairobi, drawing attention to the controversial practices of law enforcement agencies in Kenya. The Deputy Police Chief stepped aside on Monday, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and the need for impartial investigations.
Ojwang's arrest on charges of defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat culminated in his transfer to Nairobi, where he was found dead two days later. Initial police claims of an accidental death were strongly contested by a pathology report, suggesting signs of severe assault.
The incident has intensified calls for police accountability, with President William Ruto urging protection for citizens and condemning rogue officers. The unrest echoes past grievances over police brutality, a persistent issue in Kenya that has led to public mistrust and demands for systemic change.
