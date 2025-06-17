ABA v. Trump Administration: Legal Showdown Over Intimidation Campaign

In a bold legal move, the American Bar Association (ABA) sued the Trump administration on Monday. The lawsuit accuses the White House of attempting to intimidate major law firms through executive orders, claiming these actions violate the U.S. Constitution. The ABA is the largest voluntary association for lawyers in the U.S.

ABA President William Bay emphasized the urgent need to protect the profession and the rule of law. Recent executive orders by President Trump have faced judicial blocks, but the administration downplays the association's influence, insisting the president's discretion remains broad, as White House spokesperson Harrison Fields conveyed.

This legal clash highlights a deeper conflict between the ABA and Trump's team, with repercussions on several fronts including immigration and judicial nominations. Tensions have also surfaced around funding and accreditation roles that the ABA holds, leading to a significant courtroom battle over constitutional rights and the administration's authority.