Russian Air Defence Thwarts Massive Drone Assault

Russian defense forces intercepted 147 Ukrainian drones, including two targeting Moscow. This marked a significant defensive move underscoring tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 10:39 IST
In a dramatic overnight operation, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones, the Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday. The interceptions included drones over the Moscow region, highlighting the ongoing security concerns in the area.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that two of the drones specifically targeted the city, but were effectively repelled before causing any damage. This operation showcases the readiness and capabilities of Russian defense systems amid increasing tensions.

The incident underscores the heightened state of alert between Russia and Ukraine, with drone warfare playing a critical role in modern military strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

