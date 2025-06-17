Mother Detained for Brutal Child Punishment in Hubballi
A woman named Anusha Hulimara has been detained for allegedly burning her son's hands, legs, and neck with a hot iron rod as punishment. The incident reportedly occurred in Old Hubballi, shocking the community. Police have initiated an investigation, and the Child Welfare Department is providing support to the boy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a woman has been detained for allegedly using a hot iron rod to burn her son's hands, legs, and neck as punishment, police reported on Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as Anusha Hulimara, was apprehended following reports of the incident in Tippu Nagar, Old Hubballi. Witnesses claim the mother became enraged over her child's behavior, leading to the brutal act.
Locals, disturbed by the child's cries, intervened and alerted authorities. The matter is now under investigation, with the Child Welfare Department stepping in to provide the boy necessary care and support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kubayi Accepts Child Protection Memorandums, Calls for Legal Reform and Vigilance
Pope Leo XIV Addresses Child Protection Commission Amid Abuse Scandal
Home Affairs Deputy Minister to Promote Child Protection and Empower Youth in KZN
Pope Leo XIV Meets with Child Protection Commission Amid Scandal Allegations
Deaf Learners in Soweto Empowered on Digital Safety for Child Protection Week