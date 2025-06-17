Mother Detained for Brutal Child Punishment in Hubballi

In a shocking incident, a woman has been detained for allegedly using a hot iron rod to burn her son's hands, legs, and neck as punishment, police reported on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Anusha Hulimara, was apprehended following reports of the incident in Tippu Nagar, Old Hubballi. Witnesses claim the mother became enraged over her child's behavior, leading to the brutal act.

Locals, disturbed by the child's cries, intervened and alerted authorities. The matter is now under investigation, with the Child Welfare Department stepping in to provide the boy necessary care and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)