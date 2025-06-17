Left Menu

Water Woes in Janakpuri: Contamination Crisis Under Scrutiny

The National Green Tribunal is addressing the contamination of tap water in Janakpuri. Reports reveal coliform and E. coli bacteria, posing health threats. The Delhi Jal Board is criticized for inaction, prompting immediate measures to ensure potable water supply and accountability for the lapse in safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:04 IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has reported alarming levels of contamination in tap water sourced from Janakpuri homes, revealing the presence of coliform and E. coli bacteria. This disclosure was made to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is examining the safety of potable water provided by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The Janakpuri A 1 Block Resident Welfare Association brought the issue to the NGT, alleging that the water supplied by the DJB was contaminated with sewage, putting residents at risk of diseases such as E. coli infection, hepatitis, typhoid, and even cancer. The NGT criticized the DJB for its lack of prompt response and mandated the CPCB to conduct a thorough and impartial sampling of the water.

On May 30, the tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, reviewed the CPCB's findings, which indicated that six out of 20 sampled houses failed to meet the Bureau of Indian Standards. The NGT expressed disappointment over DJB's inadequate actions, underlining the need for heightened awareness and sensitivity to the crisis, emphasizing that accountability and clean water supply must be swiftly ensured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

