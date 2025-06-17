UIDAI Extends Free Aadhaar Update Facility Until 2026

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced a significant move by extending its free online document update service for Aadhaar holders until June 14, 2026. This extension provides millions of Aadhaar number holders with the opportunity to keep their demographic information accurate and up-to-date.

According to a recent post by UIDAI on X, this complimentary service can be accessed via the myAadhaar portal. The authority emphasizes the importance of maintaining updated documents to ensure the accuracy of personal details.

Aadhaar holders are encouraged to use this service by uploading necessary documents such as proof of identity or address. This initiative aims to streamline the process and enhance the reliability of the Aadhaar database.

(With inputs from agencies.)