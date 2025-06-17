Left Menu

Merz's Warning: Iran's Nuclear Tensions Escalate

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz highlighted the potential for the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear weapons programme if Tehran doesn't return to negotiations. In an interview, Merz noted that while Israel lacks the capability, the U.S. possesses the necessary weapons to carry out such an operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:29 IST
In a stern warning, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested that the total dismantling of Iran's nuclear weapons program remains a possibility if Tehran refuses to resume talks.

Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, Merz emphasized that while Israel is not equipped for such an operation, the United States holds the capability to execute it.

Merz's comments underscore escalating tensions as global leaders congregate to discuss pressing international issues. The Chancellor's statement reflects mounting international pressure on Iran to engage diplomatically and underscores the geopolitical implications of nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

