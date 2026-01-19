Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', sources say

Israel ‌has received an invitation ⁠from the United States to join ​President Donald Trump's "Board of ‍Peace", two sources briefed on ⁠the ‌matter ⁠told Reuters.

It was not ‍immediately clear if ​Israel had accepted ⁠the invitation. The prime ⁠minister's office did not ⁠respond to a request ⁠for ‌comment.

