Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', sources say

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:57 IST
  • Israel

Israel ‌has received an invitation ⁠from the United States to join ​President Donald Trump's "Board of ‍Peace", two sources briefed on ⁠the ‌matter ⁠told Reuters.

It was not ‍immediately clear if ​Israel had accepted ⁠the invitation. The prime ⁠minister's office did not ⁠respond to a request ⁠for ‌comment.

