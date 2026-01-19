Israel invited to join Trump's 'Board of Peace', sources say
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:57 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israel has received an invitation from the United States to join President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear if Israel had accepted the invitation. The prime minister's office did not respond to a request for comment.
