Bolsonaro's Legacy: A Scandal Unraveled

Former President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Carlos face accusations of illegal surveillance conducted by Brazil's spy agency ABIN. The federal police probe uncovered a criminal organization involved in monitoring public authorities and disseminating fake news. This revelation adds to ongoing legal battles faced by Bolsonaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's federal police have charged ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Carlos over alleged illegal surveillance operations by the spy agency ABIN, during Bolsonaro's presidency.

In a detailed investigation, police accused a network of criminal activities, including illegal monitoring of authorities and generating fake news, now brought before the supreme court under seal.

With Bolsonaro already facing multiple charges, the recent indictment also includes key figures like ABIN's former head Alexandre Ramagem and current chief Luiz Fernando Correa. The government's next steps hinge on the attorney general's decision on filing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

