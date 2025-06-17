Bolsonaro's Legacy: A Scandal Unraveled

Brazil's federal police have charged ex-President Jair Bolsonaro and his son Carlos over alleged illegal surveillance operations by the spy agency ABIN, during Bolsonaro's presidency.

In a detailed investigation, police accused a network of criminal activities, including illegal monitoring of authorities and generating fake news, now brought before the supreme court under seal.

With Bolsonaro already facing multiple charges, the recent indictment also includes key figures like ABIN's former head Alexandre Ramagem and current chief Luiz Fernando Correa. The government's next steps hinge on the attorney general's decision on filing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)