Migrant Worker's Return Sparks Political Row in West Bengal
Seven migrant workers from West Bengal, wrongfully suspected as Bangladeshis, were repatriated after Indian citizenship verification. The incident led to a TMC-BJP verbal clash, highlighting political tensions. The West Bengal government criticized the lack of proper verification by BSF, while BJP blamed the state for the confusion over migrant identities.
In a significant development, seven migrant workers from West Bengal have been repatriated after being erroneously deported to Bangladesh on suspicions of being Bangladeshi nationals. The incident, which involved a woman, sparked a political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Initially detained in Maharashtra on suspicions of illegal immigration, the individuals were handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) and reportedly deported without proper citizenship verification. West Bengal's government promptly intervened, confirming their Indian citizenship through a coordinated effort with state police and BSF, culminating in their return after a diplomatic dialogue with Bangladesh authorities.
The political fallout saw TMC leaders condemning the deportations as discriminatory, while BJP officials criticized the West Bengal government for complicating the identification process, citing issues with forged documents among Bengali-speaking workers. The incident underscores ongoing political tensions over border management and migration policies.
