Russian Official Warns Against U.S. Military Aid to Israel

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has issued a warning that U.S. military aid to Israel could destabilize the Middle East amidst ongoing air conflict between Iran and Israel. Ryabkov emphasized Russia's communication with both nations and cautioned the U.S. against considering such support.

Updated: 18-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:50 IST
  • Russia

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has issued a stark warning to the United States. On Wednesday, Ryabkov cautioned that direct U.S. military assistance to Israel could significantly destabilize the already volatile region.

The warning comes as an air war between Iran and Israel enters its sixth day, adding to the growing complexity of the geopolitical landscape. Ryabkov conveyed Russia's concern through an interview with the Interfax news agency, emphasizing the potential repercussions of U.S. intervention.

Russia is maintaining communication with both Israel and Iran, Ryabkov noted, and he reiterated Moscow's stance against the U.S. considering or supplying military assistance to Israel. The situation remains precarious, with international eyes closely watching developments.

